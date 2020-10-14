California rules now allow for 3 households to socialize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California is easing its coronavirus restrictions to allow multi-household gatherings outdoors.

Three households can socialize so long as they wear masks and follow other safety precautions designed to stem the spread of the virus.

State health officials previously had discouraged gatherings outside of a single household. The state set the limit of three households out of concern that people will be tempted to have even larger indoor activities with the approach of Halloween and other holidays during the colder months.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the rules recognize the increasing pressure for get-togethers among relatives and close friends.

