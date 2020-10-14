California mountain lion orphan nursed back to health

RAMONA, Calif. (AP) - An orphan mountain lion cub that was dying when firefighters found her in Southern California is being nursed back to health.

The San Diego Humane Society says the starving, severely dehydrated and nearly unconscious cub was 12 weeks old when she was found in September near Idyllwild.

The cub was taken to the organization’s Project Wildlife center in Ramona, where over five weeks her weight has doubled to 22 pounds.

The society plans to send the cub to a permanent home at a qualified wildlife facility.

