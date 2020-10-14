Advertisement

Bipartisan Christian group forms super PAC to oppose Trump

The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.
Graphic with Bible and cross.
Graphic with Bible and cross.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A group of prominent Christians from both sides of the aisle, including a past faith adviser to former President Barack Obama, is forming a political action committee designed to chip away at Christian support for President Donald Trump.

The new super PAC is called Not Our Faith.

It plans to roll out six-figure TV and digital ads focused on Christian voters, particularly the evangelical and Catholic voters who helped power Trump to victory in 2016.

Its first digital ad in Michigan and Pennsylvania takes sharp aim at Trump’s claim to a foothold with Christians. The ad was shared with The Associated Press before its release.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

National Politics

Barrett bats away tough Democratic confirmation probing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

National Politics

Trump, Biden zero in on swing states that are key to victory

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dueling trips to key states come against the backdrop of a second day of hearings in the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

National

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.

National

Early voters face long wait times, lines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Early voters in Georgia and Texas faced wait times up to 8 hours long and miserably long lines wrapping around buildings.

Latest News

National

Agent: Michigan, Virginia governors mentioned in kidnap plot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

National Politics

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by the governor on March 17.

National Politics

Supreme Court Senate hearings day 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Campaign issues take center stage as Amy Coney Barrett faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of confirmation hearings.

National Politics

Barrett said George Floyd video had impact on her family

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Amy Coney Barrett opens up Tuesday while talking to senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee about her family's reaction to the George Floyd video.

National Politics

Biden addresses idea of high court packing: ‘I’m not a fan’

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden has expressed opposition to the idea of expanding the Supreme Court before, but in recent weeks notably dodged multiple questions from the media about the proposal, insisting he would answer the question after the election.