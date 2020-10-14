Beyond your diagnosis: Breast cancer survivor shares her journey to recovery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Words of encouragement from breast cancer survivor, Sally Kinter

“Yes it does change you, but I believe it makes you stronger," said Kinter.

It’s been almost 3 years since Kinter has been cancer free back in 2017.

Sally Kinter, Breast Cancer Survivor (Sally Kinter)

“I was considered a stage 2 so it had already spread to my armpit area," she explained. “So iI didn’t really catch it early.”

Kinter says luckily she was already scheduled for her annual checkup.

“Pretty much in the ultrasound room they asked me to come back that same day and do a biopsy,” said Kinter. “Pretty much knew then it was breast cancer.”

This upcoming march will mark her three month anniversary of being cancer free...crediting her family, friends and the support of her medical team at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“I remember my oncologist when i first met her and the first thing she did was give me the biggest hug,” added Kinter. “I just remember her hugging me and saying i’m going to save your life and she did and shes one of my biggest supporters to this day. I just love her.”

With no history of breast cancer in her family, Kinter stresses the importance of performing your own monthly self breast exams and meeting yearly with you doctor.“I am a big advocate in doing your monthly self breast exams, that’s important too,” said Kinter. “You will know it and feel it in your body and we need to push that so I highly recommend everyone do their self checks. We know our bodies and can advocate for yourself.”

Kinter says life as she know isn’t the same anymore...

“It changes who you are and you’re whole outlook on life,” she said.

Pushing her outside her comfort zone to even compete in the ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ competition this past weekend.

“That was such an amazing experience bonding with 9 other breast cancer survivors and went on stage in a bikini and we lost over 309 pounds between all 10 of us,” said Kinter. “Cancer is not what defines you, you are what defines you and you can go out and prove to yourself and everyone else that yes i had cancer but i’m better than my diagnosis.”

