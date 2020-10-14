Advertisement

Beyond your diagnosis: Breast cancer survivor shares her journey to recovery

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Words of encouragement from breast cancer survivor, Sally Kinter

“Yes it does change you, but I believe it makes you stronger," said Kinter.

It’s been almost 3 years since Kinter has been cancer free back in 2017.

Sally Kinter, Breast Cancer Survivor
Sally Kinter, Breast Cancer Survivor(Sally Kinter)

“I was considered a stage 2 so it had already spread to my armpit area," she explained. “So iI didn’t really catch it early.”

Kinter says luckily she was already scheduled for her annual checkup.

“Pretty much in the ultrasound room they asked me to come back that same day and do a biopsy,” said Kinter. “Pretty much knew then it was breast cancer.”

This upcoming march will mark her three month anniversary of being cancer free...crediting her family, friends and the support of her medical team at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“I remember my oncologist when i first met her and the first thing she did was give me the biggest hug,” added Kinter. “I just remember her hugging me and saying i’m going to save your life and she did and shes one of my biggest supporters to this day. I just love her.”

With no history of breast cancer in her family, Kinter stresses the importance of performing your own monthly self breast exams and meeting yearly with you doctor.“I am a big advocate in doing your monthly self breast exams, that’s important too,” said Kinter. “You will know it and feel it in your body and we need to push that so I highly recommend everyone do their self checks. We know our bodies and can advocate for yourself.”

Kinter says life as she know isn’t the same anymore...

“It changes who you are and you’re whole outlook on life,” she said.

Pushing her outside her comfort zone to even compete in the ‘Breast Cancer 2 Bikini’ competition this past weekend.

“That was such an amazing experience bonding with 9 other breast cancer survivors and went on stage in a bikini and we lost over 309 pounds between all 10 of us,” said Kinter. “Cancer is not what defines you, you are what defines you and you can go out and prove to yourself and everyone else that yes i had cancer but i’m better than my diagnosis.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLO Cares

'Love Should Be Sweet’ - Safe Embrace raising domestic violence awareness

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men will experience Domestic Violence in their lifetime.

News

WCSD could lay off some nutrition service employees due to decline in meal services

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Washoe County School Board at its bi-monthly meeting could on whether to layoff some school nutrition employees as the district sees a downward trend in meal services.

News

Local business owner concerned over Yelp’s racism accusation alerts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The review company will label businesses accused of racist behavior. Yelp said this alert is one of the ways the company is taking a firm stance against racism.

News

Younger people working at polls

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County Registrar says younger people have signed up to work at polls--replacing older workers who are sidelined by COVID risks.

Latest News

News

USDA increases food stamp benefits due to rising food prices

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Food stamp recipients starting this month will get more money this month thanks to a cost of living increase.

News

City of Sparks encouraging residents to apply for rental assistance programs

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:57 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The city of Sparks is reminding residents to apply for its Rental Mediation and Rental Assistance programs while funding is still available.

News

Limited number of fans allowed for Reno 1868 FC playoff game against L.A. Galaxy II

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
For the first time since late February, Reno 1868 FC fans will be able to attend a game at Greater Nevada Field.

News

New trail completed in Van Sickle Bi-State Park

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:44 AM PDT
|
By Josh Little
A popular, unofficial trail in Van Sickle Bi-State Park has gotten a much needed upgrade.

News

KidScape Productions prepares for annual play amid COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:49 AM PDT
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The coronavirus pandemic has forced campers and staff to get creative while following directives.

KOLO Cares

Purple Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt to benefit NNCIL

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:19 PM PDT
|
By Matt Vaughan
The scavenger hunt will run from October 9th through the 31st.