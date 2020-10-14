Advertisement

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement from the athletics department. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.

He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, near record new cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
There were 178 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest one-day total ever.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

Crime

Reno man allegedly cashed stolen checks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Travis Lapier, 27, was booked into the Washoe County jail Tuesday on felony charges of obtaining money under false pretense, passing a forged check and grand larceny.

Latest News

National

New kind of political sign - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of metro homes all over.

National Politics

Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO, MARK SHERMAN and LAURIE KELLMAN
Democratic senators are trying to dig deeper into the judge’s approach as a legal originalist, but the appellate court justice has declined to directly respond to some questions.

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly to speak in Fallon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon at a live cattle auction and rally for the Trump campaign in Fallon.

National

Ga. Chick-fil-A employee saves child choking in drive-thru lane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Jones, WTVM
Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie retrieved a pair of scissors so he could cut through the seatbelt and free the child.

National

The military’s war on COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

Business

Gov. Sisolak announces new grant program for small businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The governor’s office said the program is a multi-agency collaboration using federal COVID-19 relief funding