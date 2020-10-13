Advertisement

Wolf Pack partners with Talkspace to offer athletes online therapy

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada athletics department has partnered with online counseling service Talkspace to provide additional mental health resources to all of the Wolf Pack student-athletes this year.

Talkspace is a secure and confidential online mental health care service that provides student-athletes same-day access to thousands of licensed clinicians. After signing up for the service and being matched with a dedicated counselor, Nevada student-athletes can send text, audio and video messages at any time and any place that is convenient to them without the hassles of scheduling in-person appointments.

“The physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes is central to the mission of Nevada Athletics. We have heard feedback from our student-athletes that they want and need more mental health services. We hope that Talkspace will provide our student-athletes access to another platform that they can use to meet their mental health needs in a private, secure and convenient way that will fit into their busy schedules,” said Rhonda Bennett, Nevada’s senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator.

Nevada Athletics initiated the Talkspace partnership through their relationship with athletic insurance specialists, Dissinger Reed.

“Mental health within the intercollegiate landscape continues to be an important component to the student athlete experience,” Dissinger Reed CEO Christian Reed said.  “We’re extremely excited about this integral benefit that will no doubt assist student-athletes within these challenging times”.

Founded with the mission to eliminate stigma associated with mental health and make therapy available to all, Talkspace has been used by over two million people. All therapists at Talkspace are fully licensed, have at least 3,000 hours of clinical experience and can help student-athletes with common collegiate mental health concerns including stress, anxiety, depression, relationships and more.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Party America prepares fo Halloween amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
A local party store prepares for Halloween, but the pandemic is making things a bit more challenging this time around.

News

Videos bring attention to Karlie Guse, missing for two years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Karlie Guse was last seen October 13, 2018.

News

Local business owner concerned over Yelp’s racism accusation alerts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The review company will label businesses accused of racist behavior. Yelp said this alert is one of the ways the company is taking a firm stance against racism.

News

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Updated: 11 hours ago
REMSA highlights the importance of CPR.

Latest News

News

Construction Changes To Spaghetti Bowl

Updated: 11 hours ago
NDOT says it's part of Phase One of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project.

Coronavirus

Person at Yerington Intermediate School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The school remains open and contact tracing is underway

News

Reno Zombie Crawl canceled

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
One of the largest bar crawls in the area won't happen this year amidst health concerns

Traffic

Prepare for lane shifts near the Spaghetti Bowl starting Tuesday morning

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
New lane configurations will be in place near the Spaghetti Bowl starting October 13

News

Providing a forever home: October is ‘adopt a shelter dog’ month

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
October is 'National Adopt a Shelter dog' day

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 17 hours ago
Pleasant weather will be with us through the week and weekend. Aside from some wind on Tuesday afternoon, quiet conditions are in the forecast. No precipitation is expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff