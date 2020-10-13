WCSD could lay off some nutrition service employees due to decline in meal service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board at its bi-monthly meeting could on whether to layoff some school nutrition employees as the district sees a downward trend in meal services.

The district says during the 2019-2020 school year, it lost $2.2 million because students were not taking advantage of the free meal program. Most of the losses came after February 2020.

Officials believe if the trend continue this school year and they don’t make any changes, the district is on the hook to lose $7.7 million.

The district says in September 2020, the average daily meal count was 18,787. That is far less than the year-to-date meal count total before the pandemic, which was 45,088. That is a decrease of 58%.

The district believes if more students take advantage of the meals program then they wouldn’t have to be in this situation.

The meeting begins at 4 pm and it will be held at Reed High School Gym.

Get the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.