Videos bring attention to Karlie Guse, missing for two years
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The FBI and the Mono County Sheriff’s Office are focusing attention on the disappearance of Karlie Guse on October 13, 2018.
Guse was 16 years old when she was last seen by her family at their home in the White Mountain Estates area of the Chalfant Valley in Mono County, California.
A widespread search of the area and the subsequent investigation has not found any sign of where Guse might be.
The FBI is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in the case. The FBI also plans to release a video series, one-a-day, from October 13 to October 25 to keep attention focused on Guse’s disappearance.
