Tuesday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:03 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Pleasant weather will be with us through the week and weekend. Aside from some wind on Tuesday afternoon, quiet conditions are in the forecast. No precipitation is expected through at least the next 10 days. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:19 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, mild weather will continue through the weekend with daytime highs near or slightly above average.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:47 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Saturday Web Weather

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:16 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Clouds, cooler temps and gusty winds will arrive tomorrow. Fire Weather Watches will be in effect from 1pm- 8pm.

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:03 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Friday Web Weather

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:04 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Cool morning will give way to mild afternoons today and tomorrow with daytime highs in the low 80s in Reno. Clouds, cooler temps and a few showers will be possible on Saturday.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Thursday Web Weather

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hazy and warm conditions continue today with daytime highs in the mid 80s around Reno.