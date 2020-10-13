The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Update

SPONSORED: The RTC is continuing construction on Virginia Street near the University campus to improve safety, access, and transit facilities.

The new roundabout being constructed on Virginia Street near the West Stadium Parking Complex is a key design feature that incorporates these benefits. The roundabout will help reduce speed and congestion on both Virginia Street and at the parking garage which is anticipated to reduce crash rates. The roundabout also provides a safe and efficient space for RAPID transit buses to turn around.

When driving through a roundabout, vehicles entering the roadway (in this case, from the parking garage) must yield to traffic circulating the roadway (Virginia Street).

