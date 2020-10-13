Advertisement

Reno Zombie Crawl canceled

(KBTX)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:33 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crawl Reno made the announcement Monday afternoon that it is canceling the 2020 Reno Zombie Crawl. Organizers say the Coronavirus and related restrictions on events and bar operations are the reason for shutting down one of the areas largest bar crawls, which was scheduled to happen on October 24th.

Crawl Organizer, Ed Adkins, announced the cancellation over Facebook and on the company’s website, stating “we’ve been hoping for things to improve enough in order to go ahead but cases continue to rise and we still haven’t gotten out of phase two of reopening. Events still cannot be held in numbers anywhere near what the Zombie Crawl brings to downtown.”

With bars in Nevada currently operating at 50% capacity, it would make serving thousands of crawlers in one night difficult. This isn’t the only event Crawl Reno has had to cancel this year. Since the Coronavirus outbreak began, the Reno Leprechaun Crawl, Superhero Crawl and Potter Crawl have all had to be canceled. Other crawls like the Pirate Crawl and Pride Crawl went unannounced as well.

