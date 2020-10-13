Reno Police investigating shooting in Stead

STEAD, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a shooting in Stead that left one person injured.

The shooting happened on Galena Drive, off of Stead Boulevard.

Reno Police tell KOLO 8 News Now, the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

The suspect left the scene by car and is at large. Police describe it as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The Washoe County School District put O’Brien Middle School and Stead Elementary School on Yellow Precautionary Lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

