Advertisement

Reno Police investigating shooting in Stead

Reno Police investigate a shooting on Galena Drive in Stead
Reno Police investigate a shooting on Galena Drive in Stead(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEAD, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a shooting in Stead that left one person injured.

The shooting happened on Galena Drive, off of Stead Boulevard.

Reno Police tell KOLO 8 News Now, the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

The suspect left the scene by car and is at large. Police describe it as an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The Washoe County School District put O’Brien Middle School and Stead Elementary School on Yellow Precautionary Lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Wind advisory signs to be installed along US 395 in the North Valleys

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
There will be shoulder closures along sections of the highway through October 23

Safety

Motorcycle crashes on the rise in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
There have been at least 20 serious motorcycle crashes in 2020 – more than a dozen of them being fatal .

News

WCSD could lay off some nutrition service employees due to decline in meal services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Washoe County School Board at its bi-monthly meeting could on whether to layoff some school nutrition employees as the district sees a downward trend in meal services.

News

Churchill County to resume jury trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Jury trials will return in November with COVID safety protocols.

Latest News

News

Wolf Pack partners with Talkspace to offer athletes online therapy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
In recent years, some of Nevada's student-athletes have voiced concern over access to counseling services.

News

Party America prepares fo Halloween amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
A local party store prepares for Halloween, but the pandemic is making things a bit more challenging this time around.

News

Videos bring attention to Karlie Guse, missing for two years

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Karlie Guse was last seen October 13, 2018.

News

Local business owner concerned over Yelp’s racism accusation alerts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The review company will label businesses accused of racist behavior. Yelp said this alert is one of the ways the company is taking a firm stance against racism.

News

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Updated: 15 hours ago
REMSA highlights the importance of CPR.

News

Construction Changes To Spaghetti Bowl

Updated: 15 hours ago
NDOT says it's part of Phase One of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project.