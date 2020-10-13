Providing a forever home: October is ‘adopt a shelter dog’ month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -October is ‘adopt a shelter dog’ month, and there’s no better time to adopt than now.

Both the Nevada Humane Society and SPCA of Northern Nevada have since turned to virtual appointments and adoptions since the pandemic, but say the community support and adoption rates keep growing.

“People are able to adopt their pets online and it was a bit of a process to adopt it and get the community on board to adjust but it really has taken off,” said Laura Van Antwerp, communications manager of SPCA of Northern Nevada.

October is 'National Adopt A Shelter Dog' Month (KOLO)

Antwerp says during the early months of this year, there was a rough patch, as COVID-19 did disrupt the number of animals they were able to process for in-take

“With shelters closing down, it kind of put a stop to everything,” added Antwerp. “However, we’re starting to get the ball rolling again and we’re happy to be able to get more pets out of the shelter and into the community.”

Nicole Theodoulou is the marketing director at the Nevada Humane Society.

She says the organization is seeing a steady decline in shelter animals returning to their facility

“We have been able to drastically decrease the number of pets in our shelters and something we’re really proud of is to decrease the length of stay,” explained Theodoulou. “This time last year, a shelter dog’s length of stay when they were available for adoption and waiting for a forever home was 17 days and now we’ve reduced that to 10.”

It’s the one upsides of the pandemic, as families continue to open up their doors to pets in need.

“We’d love to see a continuation of there being fewer homeless pets in need coming in need just so we can focus on the pets that we do have and keeping our population low and our team and keeping the community safe,” said Theodoulou.

For more on the SPCA of Northern Nevada, click here.

For more on the Nevada Humane Society, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.