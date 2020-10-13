Prepare for lane shifts near the Spaghetti Bowl starting Tuesday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising drivers to be on the lookout for new traffic shifts and lane closures on northbound Interstate 580 between Mill Street and the Reno spaghetti bowl as construction progresses on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

Since August, northbound I-580 lanes have been reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl, with middle lanes closed for construction and traffic using lanes to both sides. All traffic will be directed to right-hand lanes beginning Tuesday, October 13 as the existing work zone is shifted so crews can reconstruct additional lanes.

Here are the updates you need to be aware of:

October 12: There will be a brief overnight closure of northbound I-580 access to northbound U.S. 395 and westbound I-80 at the spaghetti bowl from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drivers will follow signs to detour via eastbound I-80 and the Rock Boulevard interchange to access westbound I-80 and northbound U.S. 395.

October 13: Beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 6 a.m., drivers will see new lane configurations on northbound I-580 from Mill Street to the spaghetti bowl. All northbound traffic will be shifted to the right side of the freeway. All exits will be accessible from the right-hand lanes. This will be a change from interstate lanes which are currently split, with drivers using left lanes to access U.S. 395 northbound and right lanes for access to Mill Street, Glendale Avenue and the spaghetti bowl. The new configuration will be in place until November.

Periodic single lane reductions will also take place on East Second/Mill streets near I-580 through mid-October as above-ground utilities are moved underground in advance of road work.

Crews are removing cracking interstate concrete which is more than 40 years old and replacing it with approximately 20 inches of new roadway base and concrete. Roughly 4,000 cubic yards of new concrete will be placed on the lanes, according to NDOT officials.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

