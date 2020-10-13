Person at Yerington Intermediate School tests positive for COVID-19

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - One person at Yerington Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19. The Lyon County School District (LCSD) made the announcement Monday evening.

The school district did not identify the person but said that person has been excluded from school. The school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services to do contact tracing to see if anyone else was infected.

District officials say the school has been cleaned following local and federal guidelines and remains open.

