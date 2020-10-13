Advertisement

Person at Yerington Intermediate School tests positive for COVID-19

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - One person at Yerington Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19. The Lyon County School District (LCSD) made the announcement Monday evening.

The school district did not identify the person but said that person has been excluded from school. The school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services to do contact tracing to see if anyone else was infected.

District officials say the school has been cleaned following local and federal guidelines and remains open.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month

Updated: 29 minutes ago
REMSA highlights the importance of CPR.

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 6 new deaths reported

Updated: 8 hours ago
Washoe County now has 176 COVID-19 related deaths.

Coronavirus

US averaging 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
One model predicts nearly 400,000 U.S. COVID deaths by February. A new study says it will all cost the economy $16 trillion.

Latest News

News

USDA increases food stamp benefits due to rising food prices

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Food stamp recipients starting this month will get more money this month thanks to a cost of living increase.

National Politics

Confirmations hearings for Amy Coney Barrett begin

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett have begun.

National Politics

Mark Meadows refuses to talk to the press with his mask on

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says, "I’m not going to talk through a mask," and leaves a stakeout camera on Capitol Hill Monday after members of the press object to him taking off his mask.

Coronavirus

Facing eviction and unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
In Texas, attorneys are trying to help people who are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Young adults may spark COVID hot spots

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.

Coronavirus

COVID hot spots may be sparked by young adults

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are increasing in nearly every state in the US and new CDC research suggests young adults may be the sparks in new virus hot spots.