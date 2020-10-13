Party America prepares fo Halloween amid pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a holiday people look forward to, where they can get to dress up, go door to door for candy, and be with family and friends. As a result of the spread of COVID-19, that won’t be the case this year.

Party America in Reno is a hotspot around this time of year. They offer plenty of Halloween decor and a wide variety of costumes to choose from. Mariely Salazar, an employee said while families may no longer be going trick or treating this year, many still want to be in the Halloween spirit.

“I know it is a little bit more difficult because of the pandemic, but we do have a lot of families that come in and they are still purchasing treat bags, costumes, and candy,” said Salazar.

The pandemic has led to delayed shipping of the latest costumes, so at Party America, they are taking 50% off all costumes to get rid of the older inventory and make room for the new when it arrives. Salazar said having new movies delayed or just not coming out, makes having new costumes challenging.

“We have had some things ordered back in March and April that still haven’t arrived,” Salazar explained. “I guess they are working at 50% capacity, so we are receiving 50% capacity of everything we have ordered.”

Salazar said during this time people are focusing on smaller get-togethers instead of being out in public.

“People are trying to make up as much as possible and going above and beyond to make those gatherings a bit more special,” Salazar said.

While Halloween may not feel the same this year, it’s important to remember that safety and health should be the priority.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.