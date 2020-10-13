Advertisement

Pandemic takes toll on mental health of Americans

‘The pandemic is lasting considerably longer than the aftermath of all but the most severe disasters’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As the pandemic continues, doctors are concerned about the rise of mental health and substance abuse disorders.

And not just among those with existing illnesses.

As of August, nearly 41% of adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported struggling with mental health issues.

“We see increases in the rates in which people are reporting depressed mood, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, energy, worry, anxiety and grief in the setting of the pandemic,” according to Dr. Joshua Gordon, the director of the National Institute of Mental Health.

He said this isn’t unusual during times of extreme circumstances.

Increases in symptoms have been seen during other national crises, like extreme weather events and 9/11.

“The pandemic is lasting considerably longer than the aftermath of all but the most severe disasters and so we can anticipate potentially more significant impact in terms of mental health,” Gordon said.

Medical experts are now bracing for what they are calling a “second wave of mental health devastation,” according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

This increase will likely overwhelm the mental health care system, it says.

As with the virus itself, front-line essential workers and people of lower socioeconomic groups are most at risk.

If you need assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

There is also a crisis text line. Text “HOME” to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

Para soporte de crisis en Español, llame 1-888-628-9454.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett refuses to commit to recusal in election cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The 48-year-old appellate court judge declared her conservative views with often colloquial language, but refused many specifics.

National

Clay Higgins on Delta

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Supreme Court Senate hearings day 2

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Campaign issues take center stage as Amy Coney Barrett faces questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of confirmation hearings.

Safety

Motorcycle crashes on the rise in 2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ben Deach
There have been at least 20 serious motorcycle crashes in 2020 – more than a dozen of them being fatal .

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

National

3 denied bond in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

News

WCSD could lay off some nutrition service employees due to decline in meal service

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Washoe County School Board at its bi-monthly meeting could on whether to layoff some school nutrition employees as the district sees a downward trend in meal services.

News

Churchill County to resume jury trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Jury trials will return in November with COVID safety protocols.

National

Georgia breaks turnout record for first day of early voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 128,000 Georgians went to the polls Monday, a record for the first day of early voting in the state, according to the secretary of state’s office.