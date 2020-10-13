Advertisement

Motorcycle crashes on the rise in 2020

Police respond to a motorcycle crash on S. Virginia. St.
Police respond to a motorcycle crash on S. Virginia. St.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Those who ride motorcycles know that the experience comes with risk.

“I think that is the joy of motorcycles,” described Sean Kerr, the general sales manager at Reno Harley-Davidson. “There is a risk to it.”

And Throughout 2020 that risk has proven deadly for a number of riders in our area.

“People tend to get a little more confident,” Kerr added. “When they get outside their limits this is when you see some of these accidents happen.”

There have been at least 20 serious motorcycle crashes in 2020 – more than a dozen of them being fatal - something that for obvious reasons is more likely to happen on a motorcycle than in a car.

“They bump into you on a car, everyone is going to get out and exchange insurance,” said Kerr. “But if they bump into you on a motorcycle the motorcycle is going to have a bad day.”

Kerr says drivers need to be more aware as motorcycles, and riders need to be more defensive and observant.

To learn about safely riding motorcycles in our area, TMCC offers a basic motorcycle class which you can sign up for.

