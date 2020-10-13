Advertisement

Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at Elko County jail

(WRDW)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elko County is reporting eight COVID-19 cases within the Sheriff’s Office detention facility, including two staff members and six inmates.

After being notified that a staff member tested positive late last week, close contacts and potential exposures were identified through internal contact tracing, according to county officials. Staff members were then isolated and tested and inmates were also offered testing. As a result, one additional staff member and six inmates tested positive – for a total of eight cases within the facility.

Inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and are being closely monitored by the jail medical team. County officials say that increased cleaning and sanitizing has been implemented as well as increased monitoring for symptoms in an effort to control the spread of the virus. Additional testing will be offered to staff and inmates who have tested negative in the coming days and weeks.

