Churchill County to resume jury trials

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Churchill County has announced its rules for resuming jury trials.

If you receive a jury duty notice, you will be instructed to report to the Fallon Convention Center, which will be set up like the courtroom. Jury questioning, also known as voire dire, will be held at the Convention Center. Seating will be spaced six feet apart to comply with COVID standards.

Trials will still be held at the courtroom, but the jury box has been moved into the public viewing space where there is more room. The public will not be allowed in the courtroom, but will be able to view proceedings by live stream.

Legal counsel tables have been set on a diagonal so the jury can see the attorneys.

Witnesses will give their testimony behind plexiglass shields.

Churchill County says the courtroom will be cleaned and sanitized daily, and will be wiped down by staff between hearings.

Prospective jurors will receive a letter from the court explaining all the new procedures.

Jury trials are expected to resume in Churchill County in November.

