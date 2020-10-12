Younger people working at polls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A non-stop flow of local residents dropping their ballots off at the registrar’s office on Monday October 12, 2020. About 10,000 ballots had been dropped off by the early afternoon. Such a turnout is only expected to increase which is why poll workers are so vital to the process.

There was a big concern at the registrar’s office earlier this year though when COVID would mean reliable workers of a certain age would be sidelined.

But with a university student like Julia Jensen their fears would soon be calmed. Julia and many like her have stepped up to the plate and signed up to work polling sites.

“And I am really excited to do the in-person training how to work the machines, and greet people when they come in,” says Julia. Jensen is in a group of poll workers who have not only offered to help, but they’ve done it in spades.

While those who are ages 59 to 69 make up the largest share of workers, those who are in their twenties and mid-thirties come in a close second.

Deanna Spikula says Washoe County residents heeded the national, to state, to local call for workers at the polls.

“They’ve really responded, I’m really impressed with our community and how they have responded to stepping up and being poll workers and help us for voters to exercise that right to vote it is so important,” says Spikula.

Just two years ago in a federal survey her office marked “very difficult” when asked how easy it was to obtain a sufficient amount of poll workers.

A look at the tally of poll workers in 2016 and 2018 more than twice the number of poll workers will be on hand in 2020 in Washoe County.

All potential poll workers will be taking classes on-line as well as classes in person. New to all of them though, classes on sanitation and social distancing.

