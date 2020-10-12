Advertisement

USDA increases food stamp benefits due to rising food prices

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Food stamp recipients starting this month will get more money this month thanks to a cost of living increase.

This year’s maximum benefits went up by 5.3 percent. That is more than double the average 2 percent boost over the past 20 years.

The reason for that big jump is due to the increase cost of food prices during the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says nearly all states including Nevada have opted to automatically provide all snap households the maximum benefit for their household size during the pandemic.

Therefore, with the increased maximum benefit amounts, a typical household of four will receive $680 a month, up from their previous amount of $646 per month.

During the pandemic, Robert Thompson with the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services says they aren’t seeing the numbers of people asking for help, they saw earlier this pandemic.

“We did see a spike in the ongoing caseload counts in April and through June and then as unemployment start being approved in about, we did see a drop off of food stamp case load size,” said Thompson.

He adds the most recent numbers available to them from July shows 247,657 households were being help through the SNAP program.

Thompson also encourages people who need help, to reach out. He adds people should not discount themselves because they believe they might not be eligible.

For more information on the Nevada SNAP program, click here.

