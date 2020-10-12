Reno ranked 18th on list of least affordable housing markets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is a long way from being the 18th biggest housing market in the country, but that is where it ranks on the list of least affordable places to buy a home.

“Realty hap came out with that study and Reno came in at number 18,” said Kayla Dalton of Dickson Realty.

With the median home price in Reno being at $439,900 and the average income being $52,106, that means that Reno residents pay on average 46.85% of their income on housing. Which is where the ranking comes from.

“In august we were at $444,000, and I think that was the peak," said Dalton. "I think we are going to level off as we go into the election and the fourth quarter.”

Dalton says both the coronavirus and the election are likely to impact housing markets across the country, but over the last year it has been interest rates that have been the big factor.

“Interest rates last year were mid fours. Right now you can get interest rates for under 3%,” she explained.

But at the end of the day Dalton says it is still a sellers' market.

“Demand is still very high and inventory is still very low.”

