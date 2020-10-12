Advertisement

Reno ranked 18th on list of least affordable housing markets

According to a study by RealtyHop
Real estate inventory in Reno is still extremely low
Real estate inventory in Reno is still extremely low(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is a long way from being the 18th biggest housing market in the country, but that is where it ranks on the list of least affordable places to buy a home.

“Realty hap came out with that study and Reno came in at number 18,” said Kayla Dalton of Dickson Realty.

With the median home price in Reno being at $439,900 and the average income being $52,106, that means that Reno residents pay on average 46.85% of their income on housing. Which is where the ranking comes from.

“In august we were at $444,000, and I think that was the peak," said Dalton. "I think we are going to level off as we go into the election and the fourth quarter.”

Dalton says both the coronavirus and the election are likely to impact housing markets across the country, but over the last year it has been interest rates that have been the big factor.

“Interest rates last year were mid fours. Right now you can get interest rates for under 3%,” she explained.

But at the end of the day Dalton says it is still a sellers' market.

“Demand is still very high and inventory is still very low.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Younger people working at polls

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County Regisitrar says younger people have signed up to work at polls--replacing older workers who are sidelined by COVID risks.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 6 new deaths reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
Washoe County now has 176 COVID-19 related deaths.

Safety

Drowning victim at Lake Tahoe identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
It happened Friday about 5 p.m. Tahoe Douglas Fire Marine 24 found the children in the boat at about 6:30 p.m. and the man was found about 7:02 p.m.

News

USDA increases food stamp benefits due to rising food prices

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Food stamp recipients starting this month will get more money this month thanks to a cost of living increase.

Latest News

News

NV Attorney General issues Certificate of Innocence for Cathy Woods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Cathy Woods spent 32 years in prison for the murder of Michelle Mitchell before being cleared in the case.

News

Carson City extends free meal program through June

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The program is available to anyone 18 and under who lives in Carson City.

News

Multiple agencies respond to car vs. bicycle crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash on Kietzke and Galletti

National Politics

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
ABC News Live anchored coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

News

City of Sparks encouraging residents to apply for rental assistance programs

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The city of Sparks is reminding residents to apply for its Rental Mediation and Rental Assistance programs while funding is still available.

News

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Westbound I-80 near state line

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fatal crash causes closures at Nevada state line.