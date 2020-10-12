Advertisement

NV Attorney General issues Certificate of Innocence for Cathy Woods

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:22 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced that Cathy Woods has been granted a Certificate of Innocense and awarded $2,850,000 from the State.

Woods, also known as Anita Carter, spent more than 32 years in prison following her wrongful conviction for the 1976 murder of Michelle Mitchell. Woods was confined in a Louisiana mental institution when she made statements that implicated her in Mitchell’s murer.

In 2014, the Washoe County Crime Lab received notification from National DNA Database that a cigarette found near the Mitchell murder scene matched Rodney Halbower. Halbower was imprisoned for attempted murder and other crimes in Oregon.

As a result of the DNA evidence, the charges against Woods were dismissed and she was released from prison in 2014.

NRS 41.900, adopted by the Nevada Legislature in 2019, grants compensation for people wrongfully imprisoned in Nevada if they can prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that they did not commit the crime for which they were imprisoned.

