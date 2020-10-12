Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to car vs. bicycle crash

Multiple agencies respond to vehicle vs. bicyclist crash
Multiple agencies respond to vehicle vs. bicyclist crash(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple agencies responded to a car vs. bicycle crash on Kietzke and Galletti.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12. Officials on scene said the car involved was driving from westbound Battle Born Way to Kietzke Lane. The bicyclist was going northbound on Galletti and was crossing the intersection when hit.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was at fault for the crash. His condition is not known.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carson City extends free meal program through June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The program is available to anyone 18 and under who lives in Carson City.

National Politics

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
ABC News Live anchored coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

News

City of Sparks encouraging residents to apply for rental assistance programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The city of Sparks is reminding residents to apply for its Rental Mediation and Rental Assistance programs while funding is still available.

News

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Westbound I-80 near state line

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fatal crash causes closures at Nevada state line.

Latest News

News

Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

News

Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
President Sandoval moving classes to remote instruction November 30

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 128 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
Washoe County now has 170 COVID-19 related deaths.

News

Store Prepares for Halloween Amid Pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago

Crime

South Lake Tahoe police warn about possible car-buying scams

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
The purchasers pay cash for the cars but ask the sellers to let them fill out the DMV paperwork.

Environment

Nevada wildlife conservation award nominations accepted

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
People have until Nov. 15 to make the nomination.