Multiple agencies respond to car vs. bicycle crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple agencies responded to a car vs. bicycle crash on Kietzke and Galletti.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12. Officials on scene said the car involved was driving from westbound Battle Born Way to Kietzke Lane. The bicyclist was going northbound on Galletti and was crossing the intersection when hit.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and was at fault for the crash. His condition is not known.

