RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High pressure returns to the region bringing warmer temperatures in the upper 70′s and low 80′s across Western Nevada. North west flow will help keep smoke out of the area. A brush-by cold front mid-week will then bring some cooling and breezy winds. We remain dry and no chance of rain in the forecast.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 12 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.