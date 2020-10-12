Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:09 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Question 2 on Nevada's General Election Ballot

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:47 PM PDT
Question 2 on Nevada's General Election Ballot

Politics

WATCH: Virtual debates featuring candidates for local races

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:25 AM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race

News

Sparks Ward 1 Debate

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM PDT
Donald Abbott and Wendy Stolyarov debate for the Sparks City Council Ward 1 race.

Politics

Fresh off debate, Pence rallies in Nevada, Arizona

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT
|
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOB CHRISTIE
Vice President Mike Pence applauded President Donald Trump on Thursday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his opposition to abortion and his support for police.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:54 PM PDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Latest News

Politics

Eric Trump event venue in Nevada fined over COVID-19 rules

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:14 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Business and Industry says Eric Trump’s appearance Sept. 24 in Pahrump drew more than the 50-person limit that was in place at the time.

Politics

Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Reno

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:13 PM PDT
|
By Staff
This event will follow COVID-19 precautions and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times, and temperature checks are required at entry.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM PDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

‘Latino Vote’ documentary follows emerging bloc in US

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:22 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The film is told using a series of immersive dispatches from the battleground states of Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

News

Culinary Union Local 226 says changes to canvassing in 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:42 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Local culinary union members walking neighborhoods to canvass with masks and social distancing

Crime

Nevada attorney general vows to take on voter intimidation

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:43 PM PDT
|
By Sam Metz
Aaron Ford’s prosecutors plan to rely on state elections officials to monitor for possible voter intimidation.