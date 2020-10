RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Trooper’s are reporting westbound I-80 at Nevada state line is reduced to one lane after a fatal crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol was turning drivers around at Goldranch earlier in the evening.

Authorities ask that you drive slow and watch out for first responders around the scene.

Traffic Update:



The #1 lane of westbound I-80, at the Nevada state line, is now open. Please drive slow and watch out for personnel on scene. #TRAFFICALERT — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) October 12, 2020

Traffic Alert:



I-80 westbound at Nevada stateline is closed due to a fatal traffic collision. The Nevada Highway Patrol is turning traffic around at Goldranch. We will update when I-80 westbound opens up. pic.twitter.com/V1lTOCyxt5 — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) October 12, 2020

