City of Sparks encouraging residents to apply for rental assistance programs

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The city of Sparks is reminding residents to apply for its Rental Mediation and Rental Assistance programs while funding is still available.

The City allocated $85,000 of CARES Act funding for a Rental Mediation Program aimed at opening communication between landlords and tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal of the mediation program is to keep renters housed and landlords compensated,” said T Tran, President of Imperium Property Management, facilitator of the program. The free, voluntary, and confidential service allows for both parties to openly communicate with a mediator present.

The city of Sparks also allocated $2.4 million dollars in CARES Act funding to the Reno Housing Authority for the CARES Act Rental Assistance Program (CHAP). Applicants may be eligible for up to nine months of rental assistance from April to December and payments will be made directly to the landlord.

City of Sparks Public Information Officer Julie Duewel said, “There are a lot of people out there that still need help.” She continued, “I mean it could be that they just lost their job and they cannot find another job or their income has been reduced through the pandemic, or there’s all sorts of other hardships that have happened through the pandemic.”

“We want to really make sure that we are helping those that are in most in need,” she said.

For more information you can click here.

