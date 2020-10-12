Advertisement

Carson City extends free meal program through June

Carson City Schools Nutrition Services employees prepare grab-and-go meals for students.
Carson City Schools Nutrition Services employees prepare grab-and-go meals for students.(Carson City School District)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is extending free lunch and breakfast for all children 18 and under to the end of the school year in June 2021.

The free meals are being provided under a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Students who attend schools in the Carson City School District can receive their meals on campus. For students on the hybrid learning model, they can take a grab-and-go meal bag at the end of their in-person class days for use on their remote days.

Meal boxes will be available for pick up every Monday from 9-11 a.m. for all full-time online remote learners at all Carson City School District school sites except Pioneer High School. Parents or guardians may pick up meals without student(s) present. Parents and families must contact Nutrition Services at 775-283-2150 to sign up to receive these boxes or if they have additional questions.

Washoe County is also offering free meals to students through the end of the school year.

