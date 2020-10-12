Businesses around UNR could feel effects of move to online learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On November 30, the University of Nevada, Reno will look emptier and quieter than usual.

On October 9, U.N.R. President Brian Sandoval released a message informing students, faculty, and staff that all classes will be moved back to online-only formats after fall break. President Sandoval cited his concerns for student safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic in his release.

With less students on campus, that also means cause for concern for businesses surrounding campus.

Samuel Hall is a junior at U.N.R, but also works at Archie’s across the street. The popular spot for students might be impacted, according to Hall.

“There’s online right now actually," Hall said of the current situation involving students. "Archie’s is still getting pretty good business. We’re thinking that a few people have to leave (Reno) because they can’t stay on campus at the dorms anymore so we’ll probably lose a little bit of business but we’re still doing pretty good.”

As a sophomore this past spring semester, Hall remembered how different it was working at Archie’s when classes also got moved to remote instruction at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We got a pretty slow response for customers (at the beginning of the pandemic) and since then (business) actually picked up a lot.”

Being forced to learn from home last year was an adjustment for most, Hall said. This time around, students should be better prepared to stick around Reno and still go to their favorite businesses.

“I think it’ll be a little bit more busy (this fall) as opposed to last semester where everyone got hit and then they had to go back to their hometowns," he said. "I think it’s going to be a little bit better this time. But we’ll probably see a little bit of a decline in customers.”

It’s unclear how businesses will be affected during the 2021 spring semester. The university has not made an announcement on where students will be learning from at that point.

