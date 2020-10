RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Temperatures will stay cool and near average through Sunday before rebounding back to about 8-10 degrees above average for the work week as high pressure builds back over the eastern Pacific. Still looking at dry and calm conditions ahead. We’ll have another taste of summer with temperatures in the low 80′s.

8 Day Forecast staring Oct 11 (KOLO)

