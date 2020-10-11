South Lake Tahoe police warn about possible car-buying scams

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department warns the public about possible car-buying scams involving offers to buy cars that are not listed for sale.

The purchasers pay cash for the cars but ask the sellers to let them fill out the DMV paperwork.

There are scams that use this strategy. The buyer never completes the paperwork. The buyer can use the title of the car, which is still in the seller’s name, to get a title loan. When they default, the seller is liable for the loan.

Or the buyer might do shoddy repair and sell it. The original seller is liable for civil claims for the shoddy work.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department makes these recommendations:

Ensure you fill out all paperwork completely, including filling out the title, before handing it over to the buyer.

In California, make sure to complete the release of liability form with the Department of Motor Vehicles

If the buyer is paying in cash, examine the bills carefully. Look to make sure the security features are present.

If the vehicle still has a loan, never agree to have your lender send the title directly to the buyer.

If South Lake Tahoe residents suspect they’ve been scammed or had anyone approach them to buy a car that wasn’t for sale, call 530-542-6100.

