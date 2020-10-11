Advertisement

School board candidate, prison PIO tests positive for COVID-19

Scott Kelley
Scott Kelley(Scott Kelley)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Scott Kelley, a Washoe County School Board member who resigned but remains on the general election ballot, reported Saturday on Facebook he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution and per Washoe County Health District guidelines, I have suspended all in-person campaigning and am self-quarantining for the next 10 days,” Kelley said on Facebook.

Kelley called his symptoms mild and said he feels good.

Kelly works as public information officer for the Nevada Department of Corrections and said as an NDOC employee he gets tested every two weeks. He learned Friday that he tested positive.

“I have been diligent about wearing a face mask, washing my hands and avoiding large groups of people, and yet still the disease found me,” Kelley wrote. "More than 10,000 Washoe County residents have contracted COVID-19.

“Thank you to all law enforcement and medical professionals who are working through this pandemic to take care of their communities,” Kelley added.

Kelley and his wife are going through a divorce. Allegations about Kelley’s conduct in his personal life made in court documents led Washoe County School District Board of School Trustees President Malena Raymond to ask Kelley to resign. He did but remains on the November ballot.

