Advertisement

Reno 1868 FC has fans for playoff match; beats Galaxy II 4-1

Greater Nevada Field opened its gates for 250 fans Saturday
Greater Nevada Field opened its gates for 250 fans Saturday(KOLO)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time in club history, Reno 1868 FC won a home playoff game behind a brace from Corey Hertzog. The dominant 4-1 win over LA Galaxy II pushed Reno on to a Western Conference Semifinal game next Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

“It feels really good, I felt this game coming in the mentality was right,” said head coach Ian Russell. "I could tell in the locker room before we even came on the field. I think we played well from the first minute to the 91st.

The scoring started almost immediately, with Spark native Kevin Partida pouncing on an LA mistake inside their own box in the fourth minute. Partida put the ball in the back of the net for his third goal of the season, a career best.

The 1-0 lead would not hold for long, with LA scoring off of a corner kick in the 10th minute to even things up.

Reno would dominate for the remainder of the half, owning possession 58/42 percent. In the 35th minute, the boys in blue would finally break through. A beautiful build up from the entire team resulted in Christiano François finding Hertzog for the goal to make it 2-1.

The goal made Hertzog Reno’s all-time leading playoff scorer with two goals, and moved François’s season assist total to eight. The total is the third-most in a single season in club history, and eighth-most for a career.

The lead would hold into halftime, and in the second half it would again be all Reno.

In the 53rd minute, something all too familiar to Reno fans happened yet again. Forward Foster Langsdorf scored off a well-played through ball from Corey Hertzog. The goal was Langsdorf’s 10th in the last 11 games, moving his team-leading goal total to 11. The total is tied for the fifth-most in a single-season in club history.

Reno was not happy with the 3-1 lead, as Hertzog would draw a penalty after charging into the box with the ball.

Hertzog himself would step up to take the penalty, and convert for his fifth brace of his Reno career in the 59th minute.

Reno would control possession again in the second half 53/47 percent to take the game.

Reno outshot LA 19-7, with 12 of 1868′s shots coming on target.

The win was the highest scoring playoff game in Reno history, and the first win to come at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno has to wait to see who will make the trip to Northern Nevada for Saturday’s game. The game will come against the winner of tonight’s Western Conference Quarterfinal between Sacramento and Phoenix.

The semifinal kicks off Saturday at 6:00 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. The game will be broadcast locally on NSN and ESPN Radio 94.5, and nationally on ESPN+.

Lineup: Ben Beaury, Brent Richards©, Thomas Janjigian, Jared Timmer, Sam Gleadle, Sergio Rivas, Kevin Partida (Emilio Ycaza 75′), Tucker Bone, Christiano François, Corey Hertzog (Benji Kikanovic 85′), Foster Langsdorf (Aidan Apodaca 83′)

Unused Subs: Eric De La Cerda, Younes Boudadi, Tony Alfaro, Jesus Enriquez

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Man drowns west of Verdi, apparently trying to save a dog

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The incident happened Saturday afternoon off Quilici Ranch Road south of Interstate 80 in the area of a power station.

Health

School board candidate, prison PIO tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
“Out of an abundance of caution and per Washoe County Health District guidelines, I have suspended all in-person campaigning and am self-quarantining for the next 10 days,” Scott Kelley said on Facebook.

Safety

Las Vegas casino begins new security features after violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the hotel will allow entry only to those with reservations in the hotel or at a restaurant or to rewards members.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 69 recoveries, 39 new cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
The active cases dropped by 30 to 1,283.

Latest News

Crime

Man accused in Nevada officer shooting deemed sane for trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dabritz faces capital punishment if convicted,

Safety

Tahoe: Man dives into lake to save drowning woman; kids in boat drift away

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
It happened Friday about 5 p.m. Tahoe Douglas Fire Marine 24 found the children in the boat at about 6:30 p.m. and the man was found about 7:02 p.m.

Fire

Red Rock Road area fire 50% contained

Updated: 12 hours ago
U.S. 395 has reopened.

News

White Lake Fire Burns Near Red Rock Road

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Reno 1868 FC to welcome in 250 fans for playoff match

Updated: 22 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC to host fans for first time since play resumed

News

Reno 1868 FC to host fans for first time since play resumed

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Greater Nevada Field to welcome in 250 season ticket holders