Nevada wildlife conservation award nominations accepted

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners is seeking nominations for the 2020 Wayne E. Kirch Nevada Wildlife Conservation Award.

People have until Nov. 15 to make the nomination. Forms are available at Nevada Department of Wildlife offices or by clicking here.

The award is given annually to someone or something who got significant results for conservation, management or enhancement of wildlife. A person, non-profit organization, outdoor sports club, or business can be nominated for the award. Former Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini of Gardnerville was the 2019 winner due to his work on Operation Game Thief and Carson Valley Chukar Club and for being a long-time Nevada Department of Wildlife hunter education instructor.

These criteria are used to evaluate nominees:

Time and depth of commitment to conservation, management, or enhancement of wildlife in the state of Nevada during the current calendar year.

Influence of the person/project on the public and in presenting positive public relations regarding wildlife conservation in Nevada.

Quantity and quality of measurable results for wildlife conservation.

Obstacles, difficulties, and personal sacrifice involved in meeting wildlife conservation goals.

The award is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for more 25 years, the longest tenure on the board since its inception in 1877. Kirch proposed and championed the state wildlife management area concept and was a continuous force for wildlife conservation in Nevada. The Kirch Wildlife Management Area in northeast Nye County is also named in his honor.

