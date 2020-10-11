Advertisement

Man drowns west of Verdi, apparently trying to save a dog

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office at Quilici Ranch Road, near the scene of a man who drown.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office at Quilici Ranch Road, near the scene of a man who drown.(Riley Sorge/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man died Saturday in the Truckee River area between Verdi and the California state line, apparently trying to save a dog.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon off Quilici Ranch Road south of Interstate 80 in the area of a power station.

Deputies said a dog jumped into a flume and the 60-year-old man went in after the animal. The dog made it out but the man did not. Search and rescue crews found him at about 4 p.m.

Authorities are not yet releasing the man’s identity.

