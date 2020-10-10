Advertisement

Tahoe: Man dives into lake to save drowning woman; kids in boat drift away

Marine 24 of the Douglas Tahoe Fire Protection District.(Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 10, 2020
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (KOLO) -A man on a boat in Lake Tahoe jumped in Friday to save a drowning woman but could not. Then the boat with six children drifted away until authorities found them in the middle of the lake by Zephyr Cove.

The children were unhurt, and the man, who wore a life vest, was taken to a South Lake Tahoe hospital suffering from severe hypothermia, said Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Guevin.

Rescue crews were unable to revive the woman.

It happened Friday about 5 p.m. Tahoe Douglas Fire Marine 24 found the children in the boat at about 6:30 p.m. and the man was found about 7:02 p.m.

Other details about the incident were not available, including the relationships between the adults and the children.

