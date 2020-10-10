Advertisement

Nevada reverses ban on rapid tests after federal pushback

MGN COVID-19 graphic.
MGN COVID-19 graphic.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials said Friday that they would resume the use of rapid “point of care” tests after federal health officials chided them for banning their use because of the likelihood of false positive results.

Earlier in the day, federal health officials demanded Nevada rescind an Oct. 2 directive telling nursing homes to stop using the rapid “point of care” coronavirus tests.

Federal health officials said that Nevada can’t legally impose the ban. They acknowledged there’s “no perfect test” for the virus but said identifying 40% of true positives can save lives in nursing homes.

