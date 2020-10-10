More changes at UNR, Fall semester to go online, Spring break cancelled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Campus life at the University of Nevada Reno hasn’t been the same since the arrival of the coronavirus and today there’s more indication it won’t return to normal any time soon.

The need to control the spread of the virus has long since forced most classes on line. Today just 23 percent include some in-person instruction. It’s estimated there are no more than a thousand of UNR’s 22-thousand students on campus at any one time.

Still,the university has become a major source of infection. One in nine active cases in Washoe County have been linked to the UNR community and to 18 to 24 age range continues to produce the most new cases.

“I think there’s been great compliance with wearing facial coverings, social distancing and good hand hygiene," says Dr. Cheryl Hug-English, Director of Student Health Services, "but when they’re off campus it might be a little bit more relaxed and we don’t have the control or oversight of those activities.”

Earlier this week, after more than 60 cases were traced to the on-campus fitness center, it was ordered closed. And, it was decided fans will be barred from the Wolf Pack’s first home football game coming up on the 24th.

Today more far reaching changes.

Students will be told not to return to campus following the Thanksgiving break and all classes will go on line for the remainder of the fall semester. University officials say they’ve seen spikes following other holidays and they’re concerned students will contract or pass the virus around the holiday table.

“And then spend two weeks on campus and go back home again to their families (for Christmas) just seems like an increased risk, not only to our students, but for the families they’re going back home to," says Dr. Hug-English.

So students won’t return to the campus until the start of the spring semester--and that’s been set back a week to January 25th. Classes will follow the same model they’re following today, most on line, with less than a quarter involving some in-person instruction.

On line or on campus, once classes start they will continue. Spring break, a tradition students welcome, is cancelled for the same reasons.

