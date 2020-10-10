Advertisement

Man accused in Nevada officer shooting deemed sane for trial

John Leonard Dabritz
John Leonard Dabritz(White Pine County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELY, Nev. (AP) - A man accused in the March shooting of a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant has been deemed competent to stand trial following roughly two months of treatment for bipolar disorder at a psychiatric facility.

White Pine County District Court Judge Steve Dobrescu ordered in court on Oct. 6 that John Leonard Dabritz be held at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center for “safekeeping” as he awaits trial in the murder case.

Dabritz faces capital punishment if convicted. His attorneys plan to use the insanity defense at trial. Dr. Steven Zuchowski testified that Dabritz had been diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder, which he said is a more serious form. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

EARLIER STORY: White Pine County man arrested in Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins' death.

