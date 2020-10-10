Advertisement

Limited number of fans allowed for Reno 1868 FC playoff game against L.A. Galaxy II

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time since late February, Reno 1868 FC fans will be able to attend a game at Greater Nevada Field.

This news about limited number of fans allowed comes as Reno 1868 kicks off the Western Conference Quarterfinal game against LA Galaxy II on Saturday.

“Since March, we have been following every development across the world related to re-starting professional sports and bringing fans back into stadiums safely,” said Reno 1868 FC president Eric Edelstein in a news release. “We now get to show off all we’ve learned at a critical juncture for our club.”

Last week, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a directive allowing groups of 250 or fewer statewide. The directive also announced stadiums would be allowed to host 10 percent of their fixed seating capacity pending approval from the county.

Reno 1868 FC officials say it submitted a plan to the county to host 700 fans, but has not yet been approved.

The playoffs kick off for Reno begins on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. PT against LA Galaxy II. Fans interested in joining the wait list for tickets can join here.

For more information, click here.

