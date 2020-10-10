Las Vegas casino begins new security features after violence

LAS VEGAS (AP)- The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas has implemented several new security features following weeks of increased violence on the Vegas Strip.

The new measures started Friday. Every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., the hotel will allow entry only to those with reservations in the hotel or at a restaurant or to rewards members.

All guests will be checked with metal detectors. Specific doors are now designated for entry and exit and the doors will be monitored by Metropolitan Police Department officers. All bags will be checked and glass or “oversized alcoholic beverages” cannot be brought into the facility.

