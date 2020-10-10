Advertisement

Hazmat incident in Sparks industrial area

A hazardous materials incident in the 700 block of East Glendale Avenue.
A hazardous materials incident in the 700 block of East Glendale Avenue.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A leaking container in the 700 block of East Glendale Avenue Friday turned into a regional hazardous materials call.

The Sparks Fire Department would only say that the leaking material was an industrial cleaning solution.

They were called about 5 p.m. after a 270-gallon container was ruptured and began leaking into a parking lot.

There was some interaction with asphalt and a private cleaning was called to clean up the incident, the fire department said.

It leaked from a manufacturing distribution company.

