Hazmat incident in Sparks industrial area

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A leaking container in the 700 block of East Glendale Avenue Friday turned into a regional hazardous materials call.

The Sparks Fire Department would only say that the leaking material was an industrial cleaning solution.

They were called about 5 p.m. after a 270-gallon container was ruptured and began leaking into a parking lot.

There was some interaction with asphalt and a private cleaning was called to clean up the incident, the fire department said.

It leaked from a manufacturing distribution company.

