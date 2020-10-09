Advertisement

Wolf Pack football player arrested on felony charges

Christopher Green
Christopher Green(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Little
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wolf Pack football player Chris Green was arrested this morning on charges of soliciting a child for prostitution.

The 21-year old Green is facing two felony charges, including attempted child abuse or neglect.

“Our department learned of this incident earlier this morning and we continue to work to gather more information,” said Chad Hartley, Nevada spokesperson.

Green had his best season yet as a junior at Nevada, recording 16 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He was expected to be a starter as a senior this season on the Wolf Pack’s defensive line.

