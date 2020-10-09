Advertisement

University of Nevada Reno cancels Spring Break, plans for full-distance learning

University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.
University of Nevada, Reno UNR logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno will go to full-distance learning on November 30, 2020, following Fall Break and the Thanksgiving weekend.

Students living in the campus residence halls are asked to not return following fall break unless there are extenuating circumstances that require them to live in the residence halls.

The move is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with students traveling during the holiday.

In addition, the University is canceling Spring Break. The Spring semester 2021 will begin January 24, 2021.

University President Brian Sandoval announced the changes today in a message to the campus. The University says more details will be released through the Provost’s Office.

You can read more on the University announcement here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New trail completed in Van Sickle Bi-State Park

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Josh Little
A popular, unofficial trail in Van Sickle Bi-State Park has gotten a much needed upgrade.

News

Sparks Ward 1 Debate

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Donald Abbott and Wendy Stolyarov debate for the Sparks City Council Ward 1 race.

News

KidScape Productions prepares for annual play amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The coronavirus pandemic has forced campers and staff to get creative while following directives.

News

Humboldt County ballots printed with error on the envelopes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Humboldt County Clerk says the printing mistake affected nearly all of the ballots mailed to voters in the county.

Latest News

News

RPD respond to stabbing under Wells overpass, suspect arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing under the Wells overpass in Reno.

News

Rise in cyber-bullying during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abel Garcia
During the pandemic, as students are adapting to a new way of learning, studies show that there is an increase in cyberbullying.

News

Thieves steal motorcycle from Kawasaki-Yamaha of Reno

Updated: 11 hours ago
Thieves steal motorcycle from Kawasaki-Yamaha of Reno, prompting the question: "do masks enable illegal behavior?"

Health

Person at Yerington Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
The school district is working with Carson City Health and Human Services doing contact tracing to see if anyone else was infected.

News

Thieves steal motorcycle from Kawasaki-Yamaha of Reno

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Co-owner worries mask mandate could encourage illegal activity

KOLO Cares

Purple Pumpkin Pursuit scavenger hunt to benefit NNCIL

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
The scavenger hunt will run from October 9th through the 31st.