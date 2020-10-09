University of Nevada Reno cancels Spring Break, plans for full-distance learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno will go to full-distance learning on November 30, 2020, following Fall Break and the Thanksgiving weekend.

Students living in the campus residence halls are asked to not return following fall break unless there are extenuating circumstances that require them to live in the residence halls.

The move is intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with students traveling during the holiday.

In addition, the University is canceling Spring Break. The Spring semester 2021 will begin January 24, 2021.

University President Brian Sandoval announced the changes today in a message to the campus. The University says more details will be released through the Provost’s Office.

