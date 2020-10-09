Advertisement

Thieves caught stealing motorcycle from Kawasaki-Yamaha of Reno

Two thieves reportedly stole a motorcycle from Kawasaki Yamaha of Reno Wednesday(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:30 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Caught on camera Wednesday afternoon, employees at Kawasaki-Yamaha of Reno say multiple masked people backed a black GMC pickup truck into a parking lot before stealing a white 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle.

“I noticed, from a distance, out my window that (the thieves) were ramping up the back of a truck (to take the bike)," said Kawasaki-Yamaha co-owner John Thurmond.

The theft took 41 seconds to execute. The thieves used a sheet of plywood and a ladder to roll the bike into the back of the pickup, according to Thurmond.

Nearby Reno Harley-Davidson recorded the theft from its security cameras. Thurmond chased after the truck after the thieves sped off. He was not able to catch up with them.

Kawasaki lists the bike online between $5,000 and $5,500. Thurmond could not see the thieves' faces because they were wearing masks and hats, he said.

“I definitely think (wearing a mask) does harm (when it comes to encouraging theft). I understand the benefits of the mask for a lot of people out there, it is very important. (But) you walk into a bank and it looks like the western days now. Everyone is wearing scarves now. I think it creates a lot of issues," Thurmond said.

Kawasaki-Yamaha of Reno has not been hit by thieves in years, Thurmond said. He says this is the first time a theft has happened since the Coronavirus pandemic hit Northern Nevada nearly seven months ago.

Wednesday’s incident served as a reminder to be careful around masked individuals.

Thurmond will no longer put lightweight motorcycles out for display on his patio.

KOLO 8 News Now reached out to the Reno Police Department for comment but have not heard back.

