Advertisement

The Biden campaign started selling fly swatters right after the debate. They’ve already sold out

Biden Fly Swatter
Biden Fly Swatter(CNN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:38 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden campaign didn’t miss a beat trying to capitalize on the, um, buzz of the vice presidential debate.

Within minutes of the debate wrapping up Wednesday, the Biden campaign tweeted a photo of Joe Biden with a fly swatter and a caption that said, “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

In case you missed it: A fly very noticeably landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s stiffly coiffed head as he debated Sen. Kamala Harris. The fly lingered, and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it.

Two hours later, the Biden campaign website was peddling $10 “Truth Over Flies” swatters.

And within a few hours more, a campaign spokesperson said, the nearly 35,000 swatters had sold out.

“We saw the internet and our supporters sharing a viral moment online, so our digital team came together on the fly,” Zach McNamara, the merchandise director for the Biden campaign, said. The goal was to show that “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will always choose truth over lies, science over fiction, and unity over division,” he added.

Etsy sellers are also jumping on the trend, with various T-shirts reading “fly will vote” and “truth over flies” next to the Biden-Harris logo. One Etsy seller, Artemisa Clark, is selling a face mask that features a photo of Mike Pence with the fly on his head. She said she had already sold 1,666 masks, and she’s also selling T-shirts and sweatshirts with the image.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 144 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
It was the county’s 168th COVID-19 related death.

News

Wolf Pack football player arrested on felony charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
Wolf Pack football player Chris Green was arrested this morning on charges of soliciting a child for prostitution.

National Politics

President Trump plans to hold in-person event on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On Saturday, President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first in-person event since testing positive for the coronavirus

Crime

Man linked to multiple home burglaries arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Authorities said 36-year-old Christopher Regan was found hiding in the attic of a South Meadows home.

Politics

WATCH: Virtual debates featuring candidates for local races

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
There are important issues and races in the November election beyond the presidential race

Latest News

News

New trail completed in Van Sickle Bi-State Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
A popular, unofficial trail in Van Sickle Bi-State Park has gotten a much needed upgrade.

Education

UNR cancels spring break, plans for full-distance learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Full distance learning will begin after Thanksgiving.

News

Sparks Ward 1 Debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Donald Abbott and Wendy Stolyarov debate for the Sparks City Council Ward 1 race.

News

KidScape Productions prepares for annual play amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The coronavirus pandemic has forced campers and staff to get creative while following directives.

News

Humboldt County ballots printed with error on the envelopes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Humboldt County Clerk says the printing mistake affected nearly all of the ballots mailed to voters in the county.

News

RPD respond to stabbing under Wells overpass, suspect arrested

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing under the Wells overpass in Reno.