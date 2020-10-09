Advertisement

South Lake Tahoe police arrest two after alleged robbery

Avery Ellis, 18, left and Joshua Boyer, 24.
Avery Ellis, 18, left and Joshua Boyer, 24.(South Lake Tahoe Police Dep;artment)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif (KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrested two men Thursday after they allegedly attacked a man, including stomping on his head, police said Friday.

Avery Ellis, 18, and Joshua Boyer, 24, were booked in the El Dorado County jail. Ellis is charged with robbery and Boyer is charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened Wednesday. Police went to the El Nido Motel on a report of one man being attacked by two other men. The 37-year-old victim, a South Lake Tahoe man, was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center as a result of his injuries and is still recovering there, police said.

Police opened the investigation and that led to the arrest of Ellis and Boyer. Police also recovered a gun stolen from the victim.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-542-6100 and refer to case 2010-0675.

