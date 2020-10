RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front will bring stronger winds Saturday afternoon and evening across much of western Nevada and the eastern Sierra.

A red flag warning goes in effect Saturday from the afternoon into early evening.

Expect choppy conditions as a Lake Wind Advisory will also be in effect for Tahoe and Pyramid Lake.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 10 (KOLO)

